Health Watch: Push to make Daylight Saving Time year-round

Connecticut, and most of the U.S., entered Daylight Saving Time over the weekend, by moving our clocks ahead one hour. It’s a practice that began in the U.S. 101 years ago, as a way to conserve fuel and lengthen the work day, and as awkward as the change may be, it has provided other benefits.

"It reduces traffic accidents. It reduces energy usage. It reduces outdoor crime like mugging. It's very good for public health because it gets people outdoors,” said Daylight Saving Time expert David Prerau.

There is significant controversy surrounding Daylight Saving Time, and what to do with it moving forward. Some states, like Hawaii and Arizona, have not recognized it at all, thanks to a federal law allowing them to do so. Other states, however, want that law changed so they can do the opposite – adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round. Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island have all introduced bills to do that.

However, the third option – to keep things the way they are – also has its merits, and supporters.

"You would have very dark winter mornings, in some parts of the country the sun wouldn't rise till 8:30 or 9:00 a.m.,” said Prerau, “so I think the current system is probably the best."