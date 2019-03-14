Lyman Orchards celebrates ‘Pi Day’ with free pies for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD -- Workers at Lyman Orchards have taken some creative license when it comes to "Pi Day," the holiday where math geeks worldwide pay homage to the almighty never ending number 3.14159... et cetera.

For the third year in a row on March 14 -- or 3.14 -- Lyman has used Pi Day to deliver their iconic High Top apple pies to first responders in towns surrounding their 1200 acre farm.

“What we have done is taken Pi Day and made it delicious,” said Tim Burt, Lyman’s marketing director.

Burt was one of the Lyman team members delivering pies to police and fire departments in Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Durham, and Wallingford.

Lyman employees delivered a total of around 100 pies to first responders Thursday.

"To go out to the first responders is really important," added Burt. "They're the ones putting their lives on the line.”

41.496750 -72.726123