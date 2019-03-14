Marvel drops official trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Grab the tissues because we’re in for a ride wilder than Tony on a space ship to nowhere.

Marvel finally dropped the official trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the highly anticipated follow-up to ‘Infinity War’.

For those who remember how ‘Infinity War’ ended, it was like a punch to the stomach by Thanos’ infinity gauntlet. So how are our favorites (who are still in existence) coping with the new reality of their friends who disintegrated away?

The trailer is filled with nostalgia, dating all the way back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie was released. It reminds us how far this journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone.

Check out the trailer for yourself!