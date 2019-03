Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is Trent from the Connecticut Humane Society!

He is a 4-month-old puppy! He's a smooth collie which means he's short-coated, a type of breed traditionally used for herding.

He had worms that have been treated and cleared up.

Puppy adoption comes with kindergarten for six weeks, and the shelter also helps with behavior for months after if people have questions!

