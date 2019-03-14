Recipe: Treva in West Hartford, Egg-ravioli with runny yolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pasta dough

2 cups semolina

2 cups flour

6 egg yolks

1 cup water

Filling

2 cups ricotta

1 shallot

1 garlic clove

4 oz Speck( or prosciutto)

2 oz of Thyme

2 oz of parsley

1 egg

3oz white wine

1/2 cups grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper

6 eggs for assembling the Raviolo

For the pasta dough,

Mix the semolina and flour together with the egg yolks and slowly add water until the dough starts to form. Knead the dough for 5 mins wrap in plastic wrap and set in the refrigerator.

For the filling,

Fine dice the shallot, garlic and speck and set aside. In a sauté pan lightly brown the speck, add in the shallot and garlic cook for a four minutes and than deglaze with the white wine. Set this mixture in the refrigerator to cool.

In a mixing bowl combine the ricotta, parmesan, chopped herbs and egg with the cooled down mixture and season with salt and pepper.

To assemble roll the pasta dough using a pasta machine. Make a circle with the ricotta mixture and place a egg yolk in the center and top with another sheet of pasta. Use an egg wash to hold the two pieces of pasta together. Cook 6-7 minutes in salted water