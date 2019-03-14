Rollover crash shuts down East Windsor road during busy afternoon commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- Two people were hospitalized after a dramatic multi-vehicle crash near a major state route Thursday.

Police were notified at approximately 5 p.m. that a two-car accident had occurred along Broad Brook Road in East Windsor. The crash occurred just a short distance away from a major intersection with Route 140, which tied up traffic for commuters during rush hour.

The first vehicle, a red Toyota sedan, received some moderate damage, while the second vehicle, a Subaru SUV, was completely battered after rolling and landing on its roof.

Two passengers were pulled from the wreckage and transported to an area hospital. They both sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Heavy traffic built up as a result of the crash's close proximity to Route 140 during major commuting hours.

Tow crews worked quickly to remove the vehicles and debris from the roadway to get things moving again. The scene was cleared after about an hour.

41.925885 -72.544324