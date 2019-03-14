Route 2 in Massachusetts closed while officials relocate mother bear and cubs
TEMPLETON — A safe relocation for a mother and her cubs after Massachusetts State Police said they had to close down a highway to do so.
Mass. State Police posted on their twitter around 10 a.m. that both east and westbound lanes of Route 2 in Templeton were closed while Massachusetts Environmental Police relocated the bear family from their den, which was in the median.
Then, about an hour later, the eastbound side opened but westbound remained closed during the relocation.
A short time after that, State Police announced that the road was back open, and the bears were safely relocated.
They then posted an update an hour later explaining the mother was tranquilized (you never get between a mother bear and her cubs!), and the bear family was relocated to a nearby State Forest!