× Route 2 in Massachusetts closed while officials relocate mother bear and cubs

TEMPLETON — A safe relocation for a mother and her cubs after Massachusetts State Police said they had to close down a highway to do so.

Mass. State Police posted on their twitter around 10 a.m. that both east and westbound lanes of Route 2 in Templeton were closed while Massachusetts Environmental Police relocated the bear family from their den, which was in the median.

Then, about an hour later, the eastbound side opened but westbound remained closed during the relocation.

A short time after that, State Police announced that the road was back open, and the bears were safely relocated.

They then posted an update an hour later explaining the mother was tranquilized (you never get between a mother bear and her cubs!), and the bear family was relocated to a nearby State Forest!

🐻 #MAtraffic; At approx 10am, Route 2 EB & WB will be shut down at exits 19 & 20 in #Templeton, to allow @MAEnviroPolice to relocate a bear family from their den which is currently in the median. Please plan ahead. The road will only be closed as long as necessary. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2019

#MAtraffic update: All lanes now open on Route 2, eastbound and westbound is now open. The bears 🐻 have been safely removed. #Templeton #BearNecessities https://t.co/Mqp0S4whZr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2019

Everything went beary well! Mother 🐻 was tranquilized. Mother & cubs have been relocated to a safe location by @MAEnviroPolice & MassWildlife in nearby State Forest. Thank you all for your patience in #MAtraffic while we made this happen. pic.twitter.com/W0QxsIenKQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2019