Sens. Murphy, Blumenthal and Reps. DeLauro and Hayes introduce legislation to keep guns out of classrooms

WASHINGTON DC — Senators Murphy and Blumenthal along with Representatives Hayes and DeLauro will hold a news conference along with educators to introduce legislation to keep guns out of classrooms.

The legislation would clarify that the U.S. Department of Education cannot allow school districts to use federal funds for the purpose of arming teachers.

According to the offices of the Connecticut delegation, reports indicated that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos would no longer prohibit school districts from using general funds to buy guns or provide gun training for teachers.

Murphy will introduce the resolution in the Senate, and Hates will introduce the counterpart legislation in the house.