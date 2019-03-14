Sun and clouds, mild with temps in the 50s Thursday

While the clouds may hang around today, many of us will have spring fever as temperatures rise into the 50s!

While Friday will be milder (upper 50s), it will also be cloudy and damp weather with a few showers around. There may even be enough instability for a thunderstorms in spots during the late afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it’s tough to complain about this forecast!

As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week.

Looking ahead next week will be cooler but quiet. Our chances one last hurrah (in regards to snow) are dwindling fast!