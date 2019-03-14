× Tip by Hartford’s mayor leads to arrest for illegal dumping

HARTFORD — Hartford police say that on Tuesday, at around 10 p.m., Mayor Luke Bronin saw several mattresses and 2 couches dumped in front of 876 Broad Street and called police.

After investigating the scene, Hartford Police arrested Raymond Santos of Broad Street. Santos told police he was the building’s superintendent, and that he paid two men $50 dollars to help him dump 15 mattresses and 2 couches on the sidewalk. Santos has been issued a summons for illegal dumping.

Mayor Bronin discussed the issue of illegal dumping during a news conference at City Hall Thursday afternoon. Bronin promised to crack down on the issue, and reminded the public of security cameras placed throughout the city.

