Truck crashes into Wallingford nail salon

WALLINGFORD – A scary crash Thursday morning in a small commercial plaza in Wallingford left nerves frayed, but no injuries.

Just after 10:30 am, a pick up truck, driven by an elderly man, plowed into Sun Nails, at 824D East Center St., after a mistake by the driver.

Sun Nails had just changed ownership two weeks ago and what happened today won’t permit them to continue building clientele until at least next week.

The man involved in this morning’s accident is a daily customer of the next door convenience store, called Mukie Mart.

“What happened was he came and somebody had parked over here, in front of our store, so he went and parked next-door,” said Tahira Gorgani of Mukie Mart.

Police say 86-year-old Edward Marotto, of Wallingford, claimed that his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, causing him to cash through the brick and glass into the salon.

Fortunately, everyone in the salon was toward the back of the building.

“But, thank God, there was only two customers at the time and they were fine,” said Sun Nails employee, Sue Kim.

She said after the elderly man raised his arms, as if to say he didn’t know what happened.

“He just turned it on the power again,” Ms. Kim said, meaning he started his truck and was going to back out of the building.

“So everybody said ‘no don’t move the car,'” she added

Fortunately there were no injuries, to employees, customers or Mr. Marotto.

After he was checked out by paramedics, he made it to his intended destination: Mukie Mart.

And the manage said she was actually thankful he didn’t park in front of her store and joked with him about it.

“I said ‘what did you do? If you hit my store, I’m in the hospital,'” said Gorgani.

Mr. Marotto was not cited, however, his operator’s license was seized and will be forwarded to the Department of Motor Vehicle for review.

41.447861 -72.802237