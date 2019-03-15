× Body recovered in Connecticut River near Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW — A body was found Friday afternoon in the Connecticut River.

A Longmeadow Fire Dept. captain confirmed to FOX 61 this evening that a body was found and recovered from the Connecticut River this afternoon.

Fire officials were notified of the discovery late Friday afternoon and dispatched crews to the area.

Longmeadow crews worked with other local area fire departments and successfully recovered the body.

Control of the scene was turned over to the Springfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to the Massachusetts State District Attorney’s Office.