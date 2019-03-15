Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Cloudy, damp with showers likely Friday, temps in the 60s

We have warm weather for this Friday! Temperatures start off around 50 this morning and rise into the 60s inland (50s shore). Even though it's warm, it won't be a perfect day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle and a few showers around. There may even be enough instability for a thunderstorms in spots.

Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it's tough to complain about this forecast!

As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week.

Looking ahead next week will be cooler but quiet. Our chances one last hurrah (in regards to snow) are dwindling fast!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, damp with areas of fog and showers likely. Mild. Highs: 50s - low/mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy. High: Near 50.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Chance sprinkle/flurry. High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 40 degrees.

