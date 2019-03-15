Daytrippers: The Storytellers Cottage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A place where you can dive into your favorite novel and make the pages come to life: Storytellers Cottage in Simsbury!

“Readers read to be immersed in another world and when you walk through the doors here, you find that world and each room is a little bit different. So, whatever genre you like, you can find that world in here,” says owner Lisa Natcharian.

They started off with hosting just literary events and grew from there.

“We’ve got creative writing for adults and creative writing for kids and we have the mystery room games. We’ve got book clubs and all kinds of really fun events!”

Storytellers Cottage offers three mystery rooms and themed events for adults and children throughout the year.