× Expect More Now: Meet the man who is taking a 365 mile walk in the woods

Why would someone spend his spring break taking a 365 mile walk in the woods? Fox 61’s Jim Altman meets an extraordinary and intrepid soul who is driven by a sense of adventure and a sense of history.

Subscribe at the links below:

Libsyn | iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

41.765344 -72.687091