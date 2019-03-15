First on FOX 61: Missing Waterbury children found safe, mother arrested in Texas

Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Posted 4:39 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, March 15, 2019

Chrystal McGrath, biological mother Photo credit: Waterbury Police

WATERBURY – Three children reported missing from Waterbury last month have been found safe, a source tells FOX 61.

FOX 61 has confirmed Crystal MCGrath, the children’s mother, was arrested in Denton County, Texas on Tuesday.

She and Lester Joy are both charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and three counts of custodial interference.

The Texas Amber Alert for three siblings from Waterbury, Connecticut has been discontinued according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.

In February, Waterbury Police asked the public to be on the lookout for the 2 year-old, 5 year-old, and 7 year-old.

The children were believed to be with their biological mother Crystal McGrath who was last seen leaving a McDonald’s in Waterbury with the children in a car.

Police said Crystal McGrath and the children are with the boyfriend Lester Joy. Police have confirmed with FOX61, that Joy is a registered sex offender.

According the Amber Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the children were last seen on Highway 10 Westbound in Sealy, Texas on February 19.

