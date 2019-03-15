Foodie Friday: Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook

If you are in the mood for a little Italian food that is big in flavor and just happen to be near Old Saybrook, stop into Luigi’s Restaurant.

The family-run staple has been serving the community for 63 years and doesn’t plan on slowing up anytime soon.

“It’s been in my family since day one,” said Len DiBella, who is the third-generation owner. “We work hard to keep the tradition going!”

And they have, by using decades old recipes that span generations and include many of the same methods in the preparation of each dish.

The menu is filled with plenty of palate pleasing items which arguably starts with Chicken Leonardo, named after the current owner.

The popular plate, which has a nice spicy kick, is sautéed chicken loaded with hot peppers, roasted peppers, spinach, garlic (plenty of it), special spices and is served over angel hair pasta. This has flavor for days.

Whether it’s a fantastic appetizer like their one-of-a-kind fried mozzarella which has double the cheese, homemade soups or a fresh salad, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Been going for years with my wife, hardly ever miss a week as the food is great,” wrote Robert O in an online review. “A friendly place to enjoy nice music, great staff, outstanding service & reasonable prices.”

Pizza is also served and has been since day one over six decades ago. There are typical pies and also craft options like the Italian Flag which is a white base with fresh basil, tomato and ricotta cheese. Wow!

“We are on our second pizza oven,” laughed DiBella. “Our first one lasted 50 years so the one we use now is 13 years old. People love our pizza!”

And the atmosphere is equally as good.

There is nothing like enjoying an Italian meal with those that are close to you and this is that kind of place. It truly feels like home!!

