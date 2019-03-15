FOX61 Student News: Shepaug Valley School donates a class period to support community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Ava Adiletti and Kaylee Alexson / Shepaug Valley School

Shepaug Cares is an event that supports student roles in community service. Created in 2010 and inspired by the Shepaug's core values, it helps students learn the importance of giving back to the less fortunate. The event involves student participation in activities from sandwich making to wrapping and donating gifts to families in need.

Kimberly Gallo, the principle at Shepaug says that Shepaug Cares is a way to model civic responsibility.

“ Each advisory comes up with a project, and each student comes away with an hour of community service”.

Along with getting hours of community service, to make this event extra special, students make sure to have lots of fun and work together for a great cause.

Mike Nolan, a teacher at Shepaug, is in charge of the students who make and donate sandwiches.

“It is great to see them doing something where they are having fun and working together,” he said. “And at the same time the shelter (Loaves and Fishes) get a meal out of it.”

By taking time out of their own advisory, kids at Shepaug know that doing things for others allows them to remember we aren't too different from the people we are helping.

Chris Dennis, a Social Studies teacher at Shepaug, has the same ideology.

“I think it's important to know that more unites us than divides us.” At Shepaug, events like Shepaug Cares work to help the community while also improving the already exceptional environment at Shepaug.