Gov. Lamont directs state flag to half-staff in honor of State Representative Ezequiel Santiago

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing the flag of the State of Connecticut to fly at half-staff in honor of State Representative Ezequiel Santiago (D-Bridgeport), who passed away last night. State flags should be lowered beginning immediately until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

“We were terribly saddened to learn this morning of the sudden passing of Representative Ezequiel Santiago, a man who truly loved public service and his hometown of Bridgeport,” Governor Lamont said. “The State of Connecticut has lost an outstanding advocate, and our hearts are broken today as we mourn his loss. He was a devoted father, fighter for his community, and a dedicated public servant. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and constituents at this difficult time.”

The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full-staff.

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick of Stratford released the following statement today on the passing of State Representative Ezequiel Santiago of Bridgeport Thursday night:

“The passing of Representative Santiago is a sudden shock to us all. The two of us came into the state legislature together and struck up a friendship representing neighboring communities. We helped each other find our way – figuratively and literally- around the State Capitol. He possessed tremendous character, and he developed into a true leader for those he represented and among those serving in the House. I will always fondly remember his friendly disposition, and the respect he afforded everyone, no matter their politics. At a time when we need more great people like Ezequiel Santiago, who always put people ahead of politics, his loss is especially heavy for the entire State of Connecticut. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. He will be sorely missed and long remembered.”

Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the sudden passing of Bridgeport state Rep. Ezequiel Santiago.

“I am terribly saddened at the sudden loss of my friend and colleague. During his 10 years of service in the General Assembly and his tenure as a Bridgeport City Councilman, Ezequiel brought the community together and created positive change. Raised in the South End of Bridgeport, Ezequiel dedicated his entire life to public service. He tirelessly advocated on behalf of Bridgeport and its residents every day, sought to lift up all families, and supported efforts to increase economic development in the state’s largest city. He was a true friend, a loving father, a leader in the Latino community and a force in the legislature. Ezequiel was the epitome of a gentle and relentlessly positive soul. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community during this difficult time,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and James Gessner, Interim Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, today released the following statement on the passing of State Representative Ezequiel Santiago.

“The passing of Representative Santiago is heartbreaking news for everyone that knew him. His passion for public service was always evident. Time and again, he showed just how deep that conviction ran by working hard and doing right by his community. His leadership will be missed. Our prayers are with his family, his friends and all of the people he represented.”