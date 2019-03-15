× Hartford Police investigate overnight shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford Police said there was an overnight shooting on Mather Street.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m., and they described the shooting as ‘a serious assault with a firearm’.

ShotSpotter technology had alerted police, and when they arrived to the scene they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition, police said, with at least one gunshot to the neck.

At this time there is no word on any suspect.

This is a developing story.