Iconic “cement tent” church in Vernon demolished today

Posted 3:02 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, March 15, 2019

The 'cement tent' church in Vernon. (Photo: Steve Wood/CT Museum Quest)

VERNON – Dust to dust. The iconic Sacred Heart Church on Hartford Turnpike is meeting its demise Thursday.

The Roman Catholic church was a unique construction, which some called a ‘cement tent’.   When it developed structural problems and leaks, the parish was forced to relocate. The vacant church had been targeted by vandals in recent years, and was put up for sale by the diocese. The diocese decided the property would fetch a better price if the structure was demolished.

Reporter Zinnia Maldonado will have more on this story on the FOX61 News at 5 p.m.

