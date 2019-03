Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A very special guest this morning on FOX61 at 9am: Brynn Cartelli, last season’s winner of NBC’s The Voice and Massachusetts native. FOX61's Erika Arias sat down with Brynn to hear from the young up and coming star.

Cartelli will be joining global superstar, Kelly Clarkson tonight at Mohegan Sun for her “Meaning of Life Tour”. She'll be performing live on the Arena stage at 7 p.m. Not bad for someone not yet old enough to drive! Here's a taste of her talent: