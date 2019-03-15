One person taken to hospital after Hartford crash

HARTFORD — Police say at least one person has been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment building Friday morning.

At this time, it’s unknown how many people were in the car or were injured.

Police did not mention the severity of the injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Greenfield Street and Lennox Street.

The investigation is preliminary at this time, but tire tracks could be seen on the sidewalk leading up to the crash. Another car seemed to be pushed into a fence surrounding the front yard of the apartment building.

This is a developing story.