× Person struck, killed by car in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — Police are investigating a car vs pedestrian crash that resulted in a fatality Thursday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the are of 61 Danbury Road for a car vs pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian unresponsive. They tried to revive the pedestrian, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian at this time.

Police said they learned that it was learned the accident happened in the southbound lanes of Danbury Road near the Pickett District Citgo. The driver stayed at the scene, but police have not indicated if they will be charged.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed, or has any information regarding the accident, is asked to call Officer Nicholas Smith of the New Milford Police Department. The department phone number is 860-355-3133.