Ski Sundown to host ski-a-thon on Sunday to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Posted 9:39 PM, March 15, 2019, by
NEW HARTFORD —  Ski Sundown will play host to a ski-a-thon on Sunday, March 17  to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Participants will ski as many runs as they can between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Awards will be given in 5 age categories (6 and under, 7-12, 13-17, 18-49, 50+) to the person with the most runs.

A “tea-cup auction” will also be held, with many donated items as prizes.  The drawings will be held at 1:00 p.m. and you must be present to win.  Registration will be held in the base lodge starting at 7:30 a.m. A minimum donation of $10 and a lift ticket or pass are required.

This event is being organized by Madeline Moore and Julia Redfield, both high school students from East Granby.

