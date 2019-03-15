× Yale to review school admission amid scandal

Yale College’s president says the school’s policy is to rescind the admission of students who falsified their applications.

President Peter Salovey’s comments come in the wake of a nationwide admission scandal.

Federal authorities say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig standardized test scores and bribe college coaches and other insiders to get their children into selective schools.

No students were charged. Authorities have said that in many cases the teenagers were not aware of what was going on.

Salovey said in a statement Friday that when applicants sign their applications, they attest that the contents are true and complete. He did not comment on any specific actions the school was taking.

He said the college would also conduct its own review and retain external advisers to assist and recommend changes.