Beautiful stretch of weather on the way!

The cold front that moved through last night has left behind significantly cooler temps in its wake. Thankfully, temps were quite warm, so we still end up with temps that will be around average for this time of year. The core of the cold air will move in during St. Patrick's Day, with highs only around the low 40s. After that, NW winds keep the cooler feel in place around the area, and it's expected that we will stay dry with high pressure overhead.

By mid-week - we will be heading into a warmer trend, and temps will rise above average for the remainder of the 7 day period. Very little chance for precip is in the forecast for at least the next 10 days, so enjoy it!