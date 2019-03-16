× Juvenile arrested in connection with South Windsor social media school threat

SOUTH WINDSOR – Police made an arrest regarding the social media threat against South Windsor High School Saturday.

Police were investigating a threat to “shoot up South Windsor High School” that was posted on social media Friday.

The threat was made on the Snapchat platform late at night, as people across the world were still learning details about a horrific mass shooting in New Zealand. The poster claimed they would carry out the threat on Monday.

Police said that through the investigation, they found the threat not credible and that the juvenile in question did not have access to weapons.

The suspect is not a current student at the high school.

The juvenile was charged with threatening in the first degree and was transported to Hartford Juvenile holding facility were he awaits his trial next week.

The Superintendent of South Windsor School’s confirmed in an email Saturday that, “…police officers will have a more robust presence at the high school next week in order to reassure students, families and staff. As always, school staff, particularly counselors, school psychologists and social workers will be ready to support your children as they return to school on Monday.”