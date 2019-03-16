× K9 officer in Enfield helps locate burglary suspect

GRANBY — A K9 officer from Enfield helped Granby Police locate a burglary suspect Saturday.

Officer Colantuono and K9 Nova were called to the scene of a robbery in progress and were asked to perform a search of the building.

K9 Nova was able to find the suspect attempting to hide themselves on the second floor. The suspect was arrested and later was found to have eight outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The suspect’s outstanding warrants total to more than $40,000 in bonds set by the court.