South Windsor police investigating social media threat against high school

SOUTH WINDSOR – Police are investigating a threat to “shoot up South Windsor High School” that was posted on social media.

The threat was made on the Snapchat platform late Friday night, as people across the world were still learning details about a horrific mass shooting in New Zealand. The poster claimed they would carry out the threat on Monday.

South Windsor Police tell FOX61 that they are investigating the threat, and have already spoken to the suspect. They say the suspect is not a South Windsor student.

Families of students received an email notice this morning from the Superintendent of Schools. It read:

Dear families… Late last night a threat regarding South Windsor High School was posted on social media. I am aware that there are inquiries as to whether the police department or school administration has been alerted. The purpose of this communication is to confirm that the administration is aware of this posting and is actively working with the South Windsor Police Department regarding this matter. I will follow up with an additional communication, but want to assure families that we have been alerted. Thank you…Kate Carter, Superintendent of Schools

This is a developing story; well post more information as soon as it becomes available.