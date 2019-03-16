Watch the rebroadcast of the Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Noon on 3/17

The Stan Simpson Show —  College admissions scandal

Posted 10:05 AM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, March 16, 2019

It could be the largest scandal ever regarding college admissions.

Dozens of rich parents across the country have been bribing test proctors, college administrators and college coaches to get their children into a preferred college.

So far, 50 people have been indicted. Millions of dollars have been expended by parents to guarantee their children’s admission.

We’ll talk about the relevance of this emerging scandal – and how pervasive it may be – with Floyd Bagwell,  a retired administrator from Easter Connecticut State University.

