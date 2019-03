HAMDEN — Two cars struck a house in Hamden Saturday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to Helen Street and Langer Street around 8:30 a.m. on calls of a two car crash with injuries.

The cars had run into the house but luckily the trees surrounding the home absorbed the impact of the cars, protecting the home and preventing a possible gas line rupture.

Two patients were cared for by the Hamden Fire Department and transported to hospitals.