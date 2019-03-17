After Christchurch: Standing up against hatred

Mongi Dhaouadi was born in Tunisia. Today he lives outside Washington D.C., working for the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy. But many will recognize him from his years in Connecticut where he was the Executive Director of the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. He drove back to Connecticut late Saturday night so that he could take part in a multi-faith gathering to show solidarity and support in the wake of the New Zealand mosque shootings, being held at 4pm Sunday in Berlin.

He joined Aisha Mbowe on Sunday’s FOX61 Morning News to talk about his reaction to the shootings, the world-wide response, and what people of all faiths need to do to stand up against hateful acts and ideologies.