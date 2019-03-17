Champions at last: Farmington Indians capture first ever title

Posted 7:00 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54PM, March 17, 2019

UNCASVILLE–  The Farmington High School boy’s basketball team can finally call themselves champions after a 80-year title appearance drought after defeating Amistad, 55-45 in the Division III title game.

Farmington was trailing going into the half, but their defensive pressure was too much for Amistad in the second half and Farmington never looked back.

Makhi Hawkins finished the game with a game-high 20 points for Farmington.

Full highlights and reaction tonight on the FOX61 Sports Ticket at 11.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.