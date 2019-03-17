× Champions at last: Farmington Indians capture first ever title

UNCASVILLE– The Farmington High School boy’s basketball team can finally call themselves champions after a 80-year title appearance drought after defeating Amistad, 55-45 in the Division III title game.

Farmington was trailing going into the half, but their defensive pressure was too much for Amistad in the second half and Farmington never looked back.

Makhi Hawkins finished the game with a game-high 20 points for Farmington.

