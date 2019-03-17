Former Bloomfield football player enters name in 2019 NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It's been a tough road so far for former Bloomfield High School football player DJ Stewart, who had to overcome the loss of some of his family members and best friend.

But through it all, football has played a major role in focusing on his dream - to play in the NFL.

During his time at Bloomfield, he was a two-time Class S Division All-State selection. He was a two-way star for Bloomfield, rushing for 2,487 yards, passing for 1,930 and totaling 910 receiving yards on offense, tallying 20 touchdowns his senior year.

As a defensive back, he had 20 career interceptions.

Stewart then went on to play at the University of Rhode Island.

FOX61's Sports Producer Bobby Martinez has the story.