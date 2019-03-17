Former doctor faces sentencing for $5M Medicaid fraud

NEW HAVEN — A former Connecticut doctor who prosecutors say bilked Medicaid out of nearly $5 million and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on women and luxury goods is facing sentencing.

Ramil Mansourov is set to be sentenced Monday in federal court in New Haven. Prosecutors are requesting a prison sentence of nine to 11 years, while Mansourov’s lawyer is asking for a sentence significantly below federal sentencing guidelines.

The Darien resident, who ran a practice in Norwalk, pleaded guilty to health care fraud and money laundering in September. Prosecutors say he billed Medicaid for nearly $5 million for services never provided.

State officials are suing Mansourov seeking nearly $15 million in damages for the Medicaid fraud.

State records show Mansourov’s medical license became inactive after he failed to renew it.

