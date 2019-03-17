× Funeral, calling hours announced for Rep. Santiago

BRIDGEPORT – The funeral arrangements for Representative Ezequiel Santiago have been announced in an online obituary. Santiago, who represented his Bridgeport district for a decade in the state House of Representatives, died of a heart attack late Thursday night. He was 45 years old.

Friends are invited to attend Visitation/Calling Hours on Thursday, March 21st from 5-9 P.M. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium at 910 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. and then proceed to interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT.

Memorial donations be made to the Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders. Santiago worked with the group, which promotes children reaching higher goals in every part of their lives, from sports to education. Their mailing address is 1067 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604