Here’s how you can help the victims of the New Zealand terror attacks

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — People are still reeling from the horrific attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman opened fire inside two mosques killing dozens. And many are looking for ways to help those hurt by this horrific tragedy. Several organizations are responding.

One of them is the New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups. It has launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect funds helping victims of the attacks and their families.

Another fund set up to help the families of victims killed in the mosque attacks, along with those who suffered injuries, has raised over 4.3 million New Zealand dollars (US$3 million). The page on the site givealittle was created by a council of victim support groups.

The council said it had been overwhelmed with the number of donations, which were more than it thought possible, and it would need to create a formal process to distribute the money.The group said all the money would go directly to victims and their families, and that some would need it for bills, while others might need it for support services.

The Muslim crowdfunding site LaunchGood has a fund for the famlies. The money will be distributed by the New Zealand Islamic Information Center.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has set up a fund for the victims you can also donate to. Last year PIttsburgh’s Muslim communities raised hundreds of thousands for Jewish victims of the Tree of LIfe Synagogue shooting. The Jewish Federation says on its website: “We stand in solidarity with the Muslim community in Christchurch, in Pittsburgh, and around the world.”