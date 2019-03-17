× Man arrested in Meriden in connection with New Britain shooting

NEW BRITAIN — Jorge Gonzalez was arrested in Meriden for allegedly being in connection with a shooting that happened in New Britain, March 16.

Police responded to the area of Corbin Avenue Saturday afternoon on calls of shots fired. Officers who arrived at the scene said, that they saw multiple shell casings from two calibers strewn about the road.

A car that was allegedly involved in the shooting was located in the area.

Detectives said that they learned two people had an exchanged shots after getting into a dispute. They were later able to apprehend Gonzalez,37, in Meriden after following up on a lead.

Gonzalez is facing multiple charges including criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree and reckless endangerment. He is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 18.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and that the people involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 860-826-3131.