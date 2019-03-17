Missing Waterbury siblings return home after Amber Alert incident

Posted 4:33 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, March 17, 2019

Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy

WATERBURY — Three missing siblings who ignited a multi-state wide search finally returned home Saturday.

Police said that Maryah Matthew,2, Dylan McGrath,5,and Maddison McGrath,7, were a safely recovered and returned to the United States with representatives from the Connecticut State Department of Children and Families.

The siblings went missing in February when their mother, Crystal McGrath, and the help of Lester Joy, took the children from a supervised visit at a McDonald’s in Waterbury.

McGrath,29, and Joy,38, were taken into custody March 15. They were both arrested by US Marshals somewhere in Mexico and are being held in Denton County Sheriff’s office, pending their extradition to Connecticut.

Connecticut Police confirmed with FOX61, that Joy is a registered sex offender.

