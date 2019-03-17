× PD: Road closed in Stafford after grenade was found

STAFFORD — A road was closed in Stafford Sunday after a grenade was found.

State Police said that they were dispatched to the area of County Road and Furnace Avenue sometime after 3 p.m. on calls of a grenade.

The Bomb Squad was dispatched to the area as well.

It is unclear if the grenade is live or not, said State Police. The grenade is not near any homes.

FOX61 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.