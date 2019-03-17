PD: Road closed in Stafford after grenade was found

Posted 6:07 PM, March 17, 2019, by

STAFFORD — A road was closed in Stafford Sunday after a grenade was found.

State Police said that they were dispatched to the area of County Road and Furnace Avenue sometime after 3 p.m. on calls of a grenade.

The Bomb Squad was dispatched to the area as well.

It is unclear if the grenade is live or not, said State Police. The grenade is not near any homes.

FOX61 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.