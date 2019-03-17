× PD: Road reopens in Stafford after grenade incident

STAFFORD — A road was closed in Stafford Sunday after a grenade was found.

State Police said that they were dispatched to the area of County Road and Levinthal Run sometime after 3 p.m. on calls of a grenade.

The Bomb Squad was dispatched to the area as well.

It is unclear if the grenade is live or not, said State Police. The grenade is not near any homes.

The scene was cleared and no one was injured.

This is a developing story.