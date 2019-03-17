US Sen. Murphy to travel to UK, Ireland to talk Brexit

HARTFORD — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is scheduled to travel overseas to talk with officials in England, Ireland and Northern Ireland about how Brexit will affect relations between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Connecticut Democrat is set to leave on a trip for London, Belfast and Dublin on Tuesday, 10 days before the deadline for the U.K. to leave the European Union.

Parliament has voted to postpone Brexit to avert a chaotic U.K. departure after twice rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal agreement. British lawmakers are asking the E.U. to delay the exit.

Murphy is concerned Brexit would weaken both the U.K. and E.U. He’s calling for strong U.S. alliances with Europe to counter China’s growing economy and prevent China from dictating economic terms around the world.

