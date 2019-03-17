Vigil held for New Britain woman to honor her memory and bring awareness to domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN - A powerful vigil was held Saturday by the loved ones of Alice Figueroa who was killed by the father of her children last month.

After losing Alice Figueroa in February due to domestic violence, family members came together to pay their respects and raise awareness at a vigil.

Genesis Figueroa said her sister, Alice Figueroa, contacted multiple shelters before her passing, looking for a safe place for her and her three children.

“We had a lot of women come to our church saying that they couldn’t get out of their relationship because there was no beds [at shelters],” Genesis Figueroa said.

When Alice Figueroa was unable to find a shelter, she moved to a new home along Arch Street. Shortly after, she was murdered by the father of her children - Benjamin Morales.

Morales was recently caught and arrested in South Carolina last week. Now the family is focused on moving forward and shedding a positive light on the tragedy.

The family is hosting seminars and hopes to spread an important message to those suffering from domestic violence:

“If it’s an abusive relationship, get out while you have time,” Figueroa said. “Don’t wait until tomorrow, tomorrow is never promised, just like my sister.”

The family hopes to open a shelter for domestic violence victims by the end of this year.