Weather forecast: Dry and pleasant, a little chilly

Some high clouds are working through the region thanks to some lake effect induced precipitation occurring across New York. There might be a flurry or two before the day is done, but for the most part, the sun will be out and there will be a few clouds in the sky. This will be the general scenario through at least Wednesday.

For Thursday - a cold front will be moving through the area and will bring some rain showers through with it. These showers will be light in nature, and should last through the afternoon. This cold front will not be terribly potent. It will, however, knock temps back below seasonal averages. This will mean the weekend should be a little chilly with temps in the 40s.

In the long range, There is little on order that will produce meaningful rainfall or inclement weather. The next 10 days looks dry and rather calm for the region.