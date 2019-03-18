× Coach Geno Auriemma discusses leadership at breakfast in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — Monday morning, UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma took time out of his busy schedule to speak in front of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce.

Among the crowd was local business leaders and high school athletes looking to play at the collegiate level.

The head coach has been leading the UConn women’s basketball team for 30 years and brought home dozens of victories including 6 perfect seasons, 11 national titles , and 19 Final Fours.

The USA women’s basketball teams has also won multiple gold medals under his leadership during the Olympics.

Auriemma reflected on his years at UCONN as well as how he’s led the women’s basketball team under different university presidents.

“I tell them when they get hired…I hope you enjoy your run. I will be here a lot longer than you will do. If you ever want to know how long you’re going to be president check with me,” says Coach Geno Aurriema, UConn Women’s Basketball Head Coach