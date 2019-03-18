× Faith leaders and state lawmakers unite following terrorist attacks in New Zealand

Faith and senate leaders in Connecticut are uniting following the terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

State Senator Saud Anwar organized the meeting at the Islamic Association of Greater Hartford to focus on shedding a positive light on the horrific mass shooting.

“It’s important for everybody to have an outlet and know that they’re not alone,” said Anwar, “They need to know that all the faith communities and all the leadership of our state are united.”

In attendance, were leaders including Lieutenant-Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Anwar is Connecticut’s first Muslim senator and seeks to move forward with ways to not only protect the muslim community-but communities of all different denominations.

Anwar is pushing for more security at places of worship following Friday’s attacks, citing similar ones in the past years including the 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ranza Mansoor is President of the Islamic Association of Greater Hartford and said a number of people are scared to worship in the mosque after learning of the attacks.

“Since Friday, it’s been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, first shock and horror and this was a culmination,” Mansoor said. “It’s really rejuvenating in many ways to see people of all walks of life, many religious leaders from all different denominations came and stood with us in solidarity.”