Goshen man arrested in connection to Granby car theft

GRANBY — Logan Andros was arrested March 16 in connection with Granby car burglary.

Police said that Andros, 22, was a suspect in a stolen car investigation and officers learned that he was hiding in an empty house on East Granby Road.

The building was searched with a help of a K9 unit from Enfield. The dog found Andos hiding in the roof rafters. He received a bite to his leg and was examined by paramedics. Andros refused treatment.

The stolen car was recovered by police.

Andros had eight outstanding warrants for failing to appear in several courts. He is being charged with larceny in the third degree, criminal trespassing in the second degree, and interfering with an officer.

Andros is scheduled to be in Enfield court Monday.