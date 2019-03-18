Gov. Lamont to meet with state lawmakers, activists on criminal justice reform

HAMDEN — Governor Lamont is set to meet with several activists to discuss criminal justice reform.

Gov. Lamont will be at a breakfast event held at Quinnipiac University in Hamden with State Representative Brandan McGee and CNN news commentator and activist Van Jones.

State Representative Brandan McGee (D-Hartford, Windsor), is hosting the event.

“As Chairman of the Housing Committee and the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, reforming our criminal justice system has been a top legislative priority of mine,” said Rep. McGee. “Today’s criminal justice system is focused on punishment over rehabilitation; instead of ensuring that formerly convicted individuals re-enter our communities as rehabilitated members of society, we have institutionalized systems in place that only serve to bring them back to prison. I’m pleased to host Meek Mill and Van Jones for a powerful discussion on the importance of this reform which will bring impactful change to Connecticut.”