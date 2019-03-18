× Gov. Lamont to meet with Van Jones, rapper Meek Mills on criminal justice reform

HAMDEN — Governor Lamont is set to meet with several activists to discuss criminal justice reform.

Gov. Lamont will be at a breakfast event held at Quinnipiac University in Hamden. In attendance is rapper and activist Meek Mills. Mills is the co-chair of #REFORM Alliance, a group whose goal is to change how the American justice system operates.

Also in attendance is Van Jones, a CNN news commentator, author, and co-founder of #Cut50 and CEO of #REFORM Alliance.

State Representative Brandan McGee (D-Hartford, Windsor), is hosting the event.

“As Chairman of the Housing Committee and the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, reforming our criminal justice system has been a top legislative priority of mine,” said Rep. McGee. “Today’s criminal justice system is focused on punishment over rehabilitation; instead of ensuring that formerly convicted individuals re-enter our communities as rehabilitated members of society, we have institutionalized systems in place that only serve to bring them back to prison. I’m pleased to host Meek Mill and Van Jones for a powerful discussion on the importance of this reform which will bring impactful change to Connecticut.”

Van Jones said in a statement regarding the event:

“As the co-founder of #cut50 and CEO of the #Reform Alliance, it is my pleasure to visit Connecticut, facilitated by State Representative Brandon McGee, Project Longevity Director Brent Peterkin, and Connecticut native and #cut50 National Organizer Louis L. Reed. We want to highlight the criminal justice reform progress happening there, advance bipartisan legislation that will reduce our prison population, decriminalize addiction, and reform probation and parole.”

Meek Mills said, “It’s my pleasure to be honored by the State of Connecticut and City of Hartford, made possible by the leadership of State Representative Brandon McGee who has been a champion of smart legislation for being impacted by the criminal justice system.”

After the breakfast, Mills and Jones will hold an intimate meeting to speak with 10 probationer/parolees. Students from the school of criminal justice will be in attendance alongside dignitaries from the University.

Mills, Jones, Rep. McGee, and Gov. Lamont will then address the press prior to a private meeting on site in the President’s office at Quinnipiac.